MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, July 14
Legion baseball: West Fargo at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Minot, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Minot (2) 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:40 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakland
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton
4 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: Scottish Open, East Lothian, Scotland
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Firestone South Course, Akron, Ohio
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: From Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Oakland
MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia
6 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas vs. Indiana
8 p.m.
ESPN — San Antonio vs. Detroit
10 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers
RUGBY
10 a.m.
FS2 — Collegiate Rugby Shield Invitational, Herriman, Utah
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon, Semifinals, London
WNBA
3 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s Daniel Molnar placed 15th at the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships on the beach, sea and dunes surrounding The Hague in The Netherlands. Molnar took fifth in the 25-29 year-old male group, completing the triathlon in 2:21.09. The competition featured a 1,000-meter swim, a 26-kilometer mountain bike race, and a nine-kilometer run.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Scott Reichenberger of Bismarck won the 10K race at the Prairie Rose State Games. The even crossed the Expressway and Memorial Bridges, with Reichenberger clocking a winning time of 33:18. In the 5K walk, Darwin Berg was the victor, posting a time of 27:40.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Deb Parott and Ann Vadnie turned in strong performances during the Riverside Park Tennis Tournament. Parott won the singles championship 6-2, 7-6 over Sandy Wald. Later, she paired with Vadnie for the women’s double title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Margaret Walsh and Adell Hoover. Vadnie, meanwhile, joined forces with Mark Tolstedt for a 6-2, 6-2 win over a team of Hoover and Mike Walsh in the championship match of the mixed doubles category.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Schmidt hit 548 home runs all with the Philadelphia Phillies. Mickey Mantle (536, New York Yankees), Ted Williams (521, Boston Red Sox), Ernie Banks (512, Chicago Cubs) and Mel Ott (511, New York Giants) are the others.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)