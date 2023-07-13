MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 14

Legion baseball: West Fargo at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Minot, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Minot (2) 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakland

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: Scottish Open, East Lothian, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: From Firestone South Course, Akron, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: From Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Oakland

MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — L.A. Clippers vs. Philadelphia

6 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas vs. Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Antonio vs. Detroit

10 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers

RUGBY

10 a.m.

FS2 — Collegiate Rugby Shield Invitational, Herriman, Utah

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WNBA

3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s Daniel Molnar placed 15th at the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships on the beach, sea and dunes surrounding The Hague in The Netherlands. Molnar took fifth in the 25-29 year-old male group, completing the triathlon in 2:21.09. The competition featured a 1,000-meter swim, a 26-kilometer mountain bike race, and a nine-kilometer run.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Scott Reichenberger of Bismarck won the 10K race at the Prairie Rose State Games. The even crossed the Expressway and Memorial Bridges, with Reichenberger clocking a winning time of 33:18. In the 5K walk, Darwin Berg was the victor, posting a time of 27:40.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Deb Parott and Ann Vadnie turned in strong performances during the Riverside Park Tennis Tournament. Parott won the singles championship 6-2, 7-6 over Sandy Wald. Later, she paired with Vadnie for the women’s double title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Margaret Walsh and Adell Hoover. Vadnie, meanwhile, joined forces with Mark Tolstedt for a 6-2, 6-2 win over a team of Hoover and Mike Walsh in the championship match of the mixed doubles category.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mike Schmidt hit 548 home runs all with the Philadelphia Phillies. Mickey Mantle (536, New York Yankees), Ted Williams (521, Boston Red Sox), Ernie Banks (512, Chicago Cubs) and Mel Ott (511, New York Giants) are the others.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)