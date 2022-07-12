 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: July 13

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 13

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at West Fargo, 5 p.m.; Aberdeen, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 4 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 14

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Scarlets at Hettinger, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 15

American Legion baseball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Velva vs. Garrison

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Milwaukee at Minnesota

TV TODAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 11, 93 miles, Albertville to Col du Granon, France

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Great Lakes Bay Invitational, First Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

3 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — PGA Tour: British Open, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

12 p.m.

YouTube – Milwaukee at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Cleveland vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto vs. Utah, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

SOCCER

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Newport & Bastad; WTA: Lausanne & Budapest, Early rounds

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Switzerland, Group C, Sheffield, England

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group C, Leigh, England

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Scott Jung resigned as St. Mary’s girls basketball coach to become the principal and athletic director at South Heart. Jung replaces Guy Fridley, who took the athletic director job at Dickinson High.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Seven members of the Bismarck Roughriders were named to the National Indoor Football League’s All-Star team. Honored were quarterback Danny Ragsdale, wide receiver A.J. Street, running back Quentin Cradle, guard Jamie Grismer, defensive ends Anthony Bonner and Nakia Parsons, and linebacker Danielle Rollins Kendall.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A confrontation took place between a trio of women working in the pit crews at the Central States Raceway and the owners of the track, who were attempting to exclude women from the pit area. Roger Livdahl, part owner of the track, attempted to explain the decision to exclude women, who were working on their husband’s cars alongside other members of the pit crew, as a safety issue and an attempt to keep non-pit-crew-related women and their children from gathering in the pit area.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tiger Woods has won almost $121 million since turning pro in 1996.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

