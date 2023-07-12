MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, July 13

Auto racing: Dacotah Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Pierre, S.D. (2), 5 p.m.; Grand Forks at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals (2), 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Legion baseball: West Fargo at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Minot, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Minot (2) 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Stafford, Conn.

CFL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Edmonton

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 12, 103 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: Scottish Open, East Lothian, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Kaulig Championship, Akron, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Sartoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cleveland vs. Chicago, Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN — Houston vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Portland vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

RUGBY

7 p.m.

FS1 — Collegiate Rugby Shield Invitational, Herriman, Utah

SOCCER

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Quinn Irey’s 3-for-4 day at the plate helped Bismarck to a 10-6 win over Willston. Irey also had two RBIs. Trent Bohan scored three runs for the Govs. Bismarck completed the sweep 7-6 in the second game. Jake Brucker and Kole Bauer each had two hits. Williston’s Lane Huck had a big day at the plate, going 5-for-8 with four runs and three RBIs.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kyle Carr allowed one run on three hits for Linton in a 2-1 Legion baseball win over Watford City. Steve Weber had an RBI double for Linton. Watford City pitcher Seth Hilleren allowed just four hits in a complete-game effort on the mound.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tim Meland allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings on the mound, but the Bismarck Royals fell to Dickinson 2-1 in Class B American Legion baseball action. Bob Allison delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the third inning to account for the Royals’ lone run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mike Schmidt hit 548 home runs all with the Philadelphia Phillies. Mickey Mantle (536, New York Yankees), Ted Williams (521, Boston Red Sox), Ernie Banks (512, Chicago Cubs) and Mel Ott (511, New York Giants) are the others.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)