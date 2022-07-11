Morning Kickoff: July 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, July 12

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Games at Fargo Davies, 6/8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, July 13

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at West Fargo, 5 p.m.; Aberdeen, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 4 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 14

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Scarlets at Hettinger, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 15

American Legion baseball: Pierre, S.D. at Bismarck Governors, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City; Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Milwaukee at Minnesota

TV TODAY

CYCLING

7 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 10, 92 miles, Morzine to Megève, France

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Nike Girls EYBL Championships, Chicago

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boston vs. Golden State, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix vs. Dallas, Las Vegas

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Newport & Bastad; WTA: Lausanne & Budapest, Early rounds

WATER POLO

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — USAWP National Team: U.S. vs. Italy, Irvine, Calif.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Finland, Group B, Milton Keynes, England

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Spain, Group B, London

3:55 p.m.

FS1 —America Cup First Round: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — America Cup First Round: Argentina vs. Peru, Group B, Armenia, Colombia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ty Breuer had a successful Fourth of July in bareback riding, climbing from 40th in the national standings to 18th thanks to participating in rodeos in Canada, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Arkansas. He earned the fourth-largest amount nationally doing so.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Four North Dakota teams placed in the top 25 in the Classified Team competition at the American Bowling Congress national tournament in Billings, Mont. T-R And The Tots of Jamestown shot a 2,802 to place fourth, nabbing a prize of $1,500. K&K Motel of Enderlin placed 13th with a 2,749 and won $725. Sterling Town & Country was 15th with a total score of 2,744 and went home with $650 and North Country Home Improvement of Minot was 22nd, earning a total score of 2,716 and a prize of $590.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Fast pitch softball victories were earned by the Our Place and Elks teams, as Our Place dumped Elbow Room 8-1 and the Elks squad blew out Glasser Construction 15-2. Bill Keller had a two hitter for Elks in their big victory, allowing just a pair of hits to Brian Eslinger and Virgil Tiokasin.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carl Yastrzemski hit .301 in 1968 for the Boston Red Sox.

