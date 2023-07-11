MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, July 12

Legion baseball: Grand Forks at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Senators at Dickinson, Noon; Mandan A’s at Williston (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Auto racing: Dacotah Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Pierre, S.D. (2), 5 p.m.; Grand Forks at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals (2), 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Legion baseball: West Fargo at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Legion baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Minot, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Minot (2) 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AWARD SHOW

7 p.m.

ABC — 2023 ESPYS: From Los Angeles

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 11, 110 miles

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — New York vs. Orlando, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers vs. Boston, Las Vegas

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Panama, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Mexico, Semifinal

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 —Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

11 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

WNBA

12 p.m.

Bally Sports North — Dallas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck High School graduate Kelsey Sigl signed with Al Aplemont Le Havre in the Ligue Feminine 2 league in France. Sigl earned All-American honors and was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year in her final season playing at Colorado Mesa. Sigl also spent one year at Bismarck State College playing for the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Terry Barnes won his first feature of the season at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. The 51-year-old Streets Stock driver moved to No. 2 in the points standings with the win. Barnes also won a heat race, helping him close in on Erik Paul of Dickinson and Jamestown’s Corey Seckerson.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Ken Fredrickson hit two home runs for Woodworth in a 23-run performance against Alley Cat Lounge in Bismarck Invitational Slow Pitch softball tournament action. Lynell Stebner and Vern Morton also went deep in the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Willie Mays (1963, 1968), Steve Garvey (1974, 1978), Gary Carter (1981, 1984), Cal Ripken Jr. (1991, 2011) and Mike Trout (2014, 2015) have each been named MVP twice.

