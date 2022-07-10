Morning Kickoff: July 11

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, July 11

Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark, Municipal Ballpark; Garrison at Bismarck Scarlets, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Games at Bismarck High, 6/8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Games at Fargo Davies, 6/8 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Wednesday, July 13

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at West Fargo, 5 p.m.; Aberdeen, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 4 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, July 14

American Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Scarlets at Hettinger, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Detroit at Kansas City

6 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

6 p.m.

ESPN Houston vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York vs. Portland, Las Vegas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Northern Ireland, Group A, Southampton, England

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: England vs. Norway, Group A, Brighton and Hove, England

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — America Cup First Round: Paraguay vs. Chile, Group A, Cali, Colombia

6:45 p.m.

FS2 —America Cup First Round: Bolivia vs. Colombia, Group A, Cali, Colombia

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday & Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Newport & Bastad; WTA: Lausanne & Budapest, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): With her husband moving to serve as the school principal in Velva, Bismarck High girls soccer coach Brandi Harty resigned from her position after four years at the helm. As a coach, Harty ended her tenure with the Demons with a 25-20-12 record and led the Demons to state each of the last three years, with the final trip including a win over Minot in the consolation bracket.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Eleven-year-old Michael Gilchrist carded his second hole-in-one while golfing Apple Creek Country Club. Having nailed a 150-yard ace in 2001, Gilchrist took a 170-yard shot on the first hole using a 5-wood which fell into the cup. Gilchrist’s hole-in-one was witnessed by his brother Thomas and his father, Kevin.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mandan salvaged the final game of its trip to the Billings Invitational American Legion tournament, downing Williston 10-3 to halt a three-game losing streak. Mandan scored eight of its 10 runs in the first two innings against Williston starter Bob Imsland before getting single runs off reliever Al Peterson in the third and fourth to complete the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In August of 2017, the Orioles went 16-12.

