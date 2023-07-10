MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, July 11

High school basketball: Lions All-Star Series, 6/8 p.m., Fargo Davies.

Golf: NDGA High School Stroke Play Championship at Riverwood.

Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m. (one 7-inning game), Municipal Ballpark; Washburn at Bismarck Scarlets, 5 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Senators (one seven-inning game), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Legion baseball: Grand Forks at Bismarck Governors (2), 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Jamestown at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Senators at Dickinson, Noon; Mandan A’s at Williston (2), 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Mankato, 12:05 and 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Auto racing: Dacotah Modified Tour, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.

Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Pierre, S.D. (2), 5 p.m.; Grand Forks at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Minot, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals (2), 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Legion baseball: West Fargo at Mandan Chiefs (2), 5 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Senators, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

LEGION BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Garrison vs. Velva

TV TODAY

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — Tour de France, Stage 10, 104 miles

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX —All-Star Game: AL vs. NL, Seattle

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas

SOCCER

2 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific at HFX Wanderers

TENNIS

7 a.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

WNBA

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): John Gartner Sr., Dakota Classic Modified Tour Director, expects between 70 and 80 cars to show for the final night of the tour in Mandan. The tour also features races in Jamestown, Minot, Estevan, Saskatchewan, Williston and Dickinson. Drivers from 11 states and three Canadian provinces make up the field.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Valdie Magstadt had three hits, including a home run, to lead Beulah to a sweep of the Bismarck Reps. Magstadt led the way offensively in the opener, a 9-8 win. Magstadt claimed the win on the mound in the second game, which Beulah won 5-3. Dan Eichele had five hits on the day to lead the Reps.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A family battle at the end went the way of Judy Goetzfried as she outlasted brother-in-law Darrel Goetzfried in a Central Dakota Motorsports demolition derby competition. Cathy Thomas won third place to join the Goetzfrieds atop the podium. Judy Goetzfried also won the power-puff heat of the event.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Comiskey Park in Chicago on July 6, 1933. The American League defeated the National League 4-2 in front of 49,200 fans.

