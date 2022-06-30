Morning Kickoff: July 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, July 1

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, 5 p.m.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Saturday, July 2

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

American Legion baseball: Bismarck Govs at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, Memorial Ballpark.

Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Geelong

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.

USA — Tour de France, Stage 1, Individual Time-Trial -- 8.1 miles, Copenhagen, Denmark

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — National Championship Tournament: Final, Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE

12/6 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Nike National Showcase: Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSN – Baltimore at Minnesota

SOCCER

5 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Honduras, Semifinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

TENNIS

5 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon, Third Round, London

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A few local riders got to enjoy their state rodeo finals a little more with top finishes in the bareback event. Daltin Berger and Logan Berg, both of Mandan, took first and second in the bareback competition. Berger placed first with a score of 70 and Berg was second with a 65.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Duane Anderson, who previously owned both the Billings Outlaws and the Bismarck Roughriders, completed his sale of the Bismarck team to Roughriders GM Chris Geiss. Other members of the new ownership group of the Roughriders were ex-Bismarck Blaze general manager Cody Schmidt, Roughriders assistant GM Criag Serr, and three undisclosed local investors.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Al Kunick tossed a seven inning two-hitter as Bismarck’s Legion team crushed Mandan 11-1. Kunick’s outing gave him his fourth win in five appearances, and he only allowed a single seventh-inning run to Blaine Hohbein, who scored on an RBI single by Craig Stenslie. The top of Bismarck’s lineup combined to go 5-12 against Mandan starter Rob Lighthizer. Al Dosch, Glen Schmalz and Rob Montgomery combined to drive in seven of Bismarck’s 11 runs.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bert Blyleven allowed 50 home runs during the 1986 season while pitching for the Minnesota Twins. Blyleven threw 271 2/3 innings that season. Blyleven allowed 46 homers in 1987.

