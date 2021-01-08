Morning Kickoff: Jan. 9

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 9
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh, 1:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 5 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau at Mandan, 3:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy Invite, 10:30 a.m., BSC.
High school girls basketball: Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh, Noon;Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.
High school wrestling: Mandan vs. Legacy, 1 p.m.; Century vs. Mandan, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Century, 3 p.m. (All matches at Legacy High).
Sunday, Jan. 10
College hockey: UND at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – St. Cloud State at U-Mary
NFL PLAYOFFS
11:30 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Indianapolis at Buffalo
3:15 p.m.
KFYR – L.A. Rams at Seattle
7 p.m.
KFYR – Tampa Bay at Washington
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn
FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
Noon
ESPN — Texas at West Virginia
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
2 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas Christian
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State
FS1 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Colorado State
3:30 p.m.
CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas
4 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
6 p.m.
ESPN — Georgetown at Syracuse
8 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
COLLEGE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan State
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua, Hawaii
NBA
7 p.m.
FSN — San Antonio at Minnesota
NFL PLAYOFFS
Noon
CBS — Indianapolis at Buffalo
3:40 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Rams at Seattle
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Washington
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jamestown High School is naming its basketball court after legendary coach Jerry Meyer. The Jerry Meyer Arena will be christened before the upcoming game between Jamestown and Williston. Meyer, who coached high school and college basketball in Jamestown, led the Blue Jays to four state championships and Jamestown College to its first NDCAC championship and a berth in the NAIA national tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck State College pressed to within a point of NDSCS-Wahpeton in the second half, but the host Wildcats recovered to post an 83-74 Mon-Dak Conference basketball victory. Mark Lewis scored 22 points for Wahpeton, followed by teammates Shawn Gabbert and Tom Miley with 16 and 14, respectively. Wylee Bearstail scored a game-high 24 for BSC and Jacob Shaw added 18.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck sophomore Merle Adams dropped in a pair of free throws to cut short a determined St. Mary's rally and boost the Demons to a 60-56 victory. Another BHS sophomore, Tom Petrik, was a major contributor to an 18-point lead Bismarck built in the first half. Petrik finished the game with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Giles led the Saints with 17 points and seven rebounds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2008, the NFC West’s winning percentage was .344.
