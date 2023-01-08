Morning Kickoff: Jan. 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Jan. 9

College hockey: U-Mary at Midland (Neb.), 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

College men’s basketball: Presentation at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Williston, 7:45 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: St. Mary’s at Watford City triangular, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Williston, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 12

College men’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Lake Region State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; NDSCS at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Hazen-Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): In a low-scoring affair, Strasburg-Zeeland went across the border and beat Eureak-Bowdle, S.D., 35-32. Courtney Bubach’s 11 points led the victors. Game-high honors went to Samantha Raile with 13 points in defeat.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Sara Meyer, Chelsey Wongjirad and Sarah Dockter each netted two goals as Century skated past Jamestown, 6-3. Meyer also was credited with a pair of assists as Bismarck upped its mark to 7-3. Mandee Schauer scored two of the Blue Jays’ three goals.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Drew Hoffelt registered 14 points and 20 rebounds to lead Williston over St. Mary’s 58-47. Terry Haugen added 13 points for the Coyotes. The Saints, who fell to 4-6 on the season, were led by 12 points from Mark Giles.

