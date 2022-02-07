Morning Kickoff: Jan. 8

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Feb. 8

High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Thursday, Feb. 10

College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.

College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.

ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Auburn at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at St. John's

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

ESPN — Illinois at Purdue

ESPN2 — Michigan at Penn St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

OLYMPICS

HOCKEY

2:50 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — (ROC vs. Switzerland

LUGE

7:35 a.m.

USA — Women's Luge (Final Run)

MULTIPLE EVENTS

7 p.m.

NBC — Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Luge, Freestyle Skiing

SKIING

2 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Men's Nordic Combined

SNOWBOARDING

7:30 p.m.

USA — Women's Snowboarding

9:10 p.m.

USA — Women's Snowboarding

12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Women's Snowboarding

SPEEDSKATING

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — Men’s and women’s Speedskating

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Sacramento

TNT — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN-Plus – Minnesota at Winnipeg

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Trevor Huck, Austin Riopelle and Shelby Skytland had two goals each in Mandan’s 6-1 win over Hazen-Beulah. Goalie Nick Helmers had 41 saves in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Miles Simon poured in 40 point to lead the Dakota Wizards to a 115-110 win over the Flint Fuze. In the win, the Wizards made 35 of 42 free throws, with Simon sinking 16 of 17.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck defeated Minot High 69.5-45.5 in a gymnastics dual to move its season record to 2-0. Scott Grorud took first in the horizontal bars (2.9), side horse (1.5) and parallel bars (4.1). Chico Tello won the all-around with a score of 18.2.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Florida with 17. California is hosting its 13th Super Bowl on Sunday.

