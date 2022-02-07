Morning Kickoff: Jan. 8

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Feb. 8
High school boys basketball: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Des Lacs-Burlington at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy at Bottineau-Rugby, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Thursday, Feb. 10
College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Bismarck, 5 p.m.; Century at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC championships at Sioux Falls, S.D.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan St.
ESPN — Kentucky at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Auburn at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at St. John's
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
ESPN — Illinois at Purdue
ESPN2 — Michigan at Penn St.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford
OLYMPICS
HOCKEY
2:50 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — (ROC vs. Switzerland
LUGE
7:35 a.m.
USA — Women's Luge (Final Run)
MULTIPLE EVENTS
7 p.m.
NBC — Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing, Luge, Freestyle Skiing
SKIING
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — Men's Nordic Combined
SNOWBOARDING
7:30 p.m.
USA — Women's Snowboarding
9:10 p.m.
USA — Women's Snowboarding
12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — Women's Snowboarding
SPEEDSKATING
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — Men’s and women’s Speedskating
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
9 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Sacramento
TNT — Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus – Minnesota at Winnipeg
SOCCER
2 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Trevor Huck, Austin Riopelle and Shelby Skytland had two goals each in Mandan’s 6-1 win over Hazen-Beulah. Goalie Nick Helmers had 41 saves in the win.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Miles Simon poured in 40 point to lead the Dakota Wizards to a 115-110 win over the Flint Fuze. In the win, the Wizards made 35 of 42 free throws, with Simon sinking 16 of 17.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck defeated Minot High 69.5-45.5 in a gymnastics dual to move its season record to 2-0. Scott Grorud took first in the horizontal bars (2.9), side horse (1.5) and parallel bars (4.1). Chico Tello won the all-around with a score of 18.2.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Florida with 17. California is hosting its 13th Super Bowl on Sunday.
