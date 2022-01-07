Morning Kickoff: Jan. 8

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 8
College football: North Dakota State vs. Montana State, 11 a.m.
College hockey: Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Providence, Mont., 8 p.m.
College basketball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Tracy Borah Duals, Gunnison, Colo.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.
High school wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center, 10 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 2 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15/5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at SW Minn. State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU vs. Montana State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Cornell at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Cloud
NFL
3 p.m.
KXMR – Kansas City at Denver
7 p.m.
KXMR – Dallas at Philadelphia
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
CBS — Wichita St. at Houston
FOX — UConn at Seton Hall
FS1 — St. John's at Providence
12 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
1 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers
CBS — Texas at Oklahoma St.
FS1 — Villanova at DePaul
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan St. at Michigan
3 p.m.
CBS — Colorado St. at San Diego St.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Auburn
ESPNU — Louisville at Florida St.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Mary's (Cal.) at BYU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Montana State vs. NDSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
BTN — UMass at Michigan
6 p.m.
MidCo – Cornell at UND
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan State
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Short, Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC —All-American Bowl: From San Antonio
NFL
3:30 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Kansas City at Denver
7:15 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — Washington at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck earned an 11-shot shutout for goalie Sarah Stoehr in a 5-0 win over Devils Lake. Brianna Flynn had a hat trick and Bailey Wike and Haleigh Springan added goals.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan’s Brittany Keller and Vanessa Leingang were dominant in a 3-1 win over Dickinson. Keller had 13 kills and three blocks. Leingang posted 14 kills, two blocks, and 19 digs.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Workmen’s Compensation Bureau employee Bill Mitzel was recognized for catching nearly 2,000 fish across 1971 while keeping records of all of his catches. Mitzel caught 23 different species of fish at 28 different locations. His best day came on June 14 when he and Roger Eisenbeis each caught 150 bluegill at Van Oosting Dam.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Montana State leads the series 21-15.
