Morning Kickoff: Jan. 8

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck earned an 11-shot shutout for goalie Sarah Stoehr in a 5-0 win over Devils Lake. Brianna Flynn had a hat trick and Bailey Wike and Haleigh Springan added goals.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan’s Brittany Keller and Vanessa Leingang were dominant in a 3-1 win over Dickinson. Keller had 13 kills and three blocks. Leingang posted 14 kills, two blocks, and 19 digs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Workmen’s Compensation Bureau employee Bill Mitzel was recognized for catching nearly 2,000 fish across 1971 while keeping records of all of his catches. Mitzel caught 23 different species of fish at 28 different locations. His best day came on June 14 when he and Roger Eisenbeis each caught 150 bluegill at Van Oosting Dam.