Morning Kickoff: Jan. 8

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century spotted Mandan an early goal and then rolled to an 8-1 hockey victory over visiting Mandan. It was the first outing for the Patriots in 17 days. Century won the first encounter 10-0 at Mandan. In all, 12 different Patriots figured in the CHS scoring. Alec Rauhauser contributed two goals and an assist, and Dylan Kadrmas scored twice. Tanner Megal had a goal and two assists. The Patriots built a 52-19 advantage in shots on net. With the win, Century stands 7-0-0 in the region and 8-4-0 overall.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary simply destroyed Minot State after intermission to claim an 83-62 men's college basketball victory over the visiting Beavers. During one stretch of nearly 10 minutes, the Marauders outscored Minot 24-1. The stunning turnaround followed a first half in which Minot built a 40-34 lead. James Battle led the U-Mary rout with 20 points. George Mihov and Joel Mathern followed with 17 and 13 points. Cornell Thomas was the only Minot player to break into double figures with 12 points.