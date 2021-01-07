Morning Kickoff: Jan. 8

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Jan. 8
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Rapid City Christian at Shiloh, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck vs. Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century Triangular, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 4 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh, 1:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 5 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau at Mandan, 3:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy Invite, 10:30 a.m., BSC.
High school girls basketball: Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh, Noon;Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.
High school wrestling: Mandan vs. Legacy, 1 p.m.; Century vs. Mandan, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Century, 3 p.m. (All matches at Legacy High).
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Legacy
KDKT (1410 AM) – Bowman County at Hazen
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Century
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Wright State
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan State
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at Davidson
FS1 — Utah State at New Mexico
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
8 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions Second Round, Kapalua
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Charlotte at New Orleans
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Golden State
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Abu Dhabi, Early Rounds
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Delray, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century spotted Mandan an early goal and then rolled to an 8-1 hockey victory over visiting Mandan. It was the first outing for the Patriots in 17 days. Century won the first encounter 10-0 at Mandan. In all, 12 different Patriots figured in the CHS scoring. Alec Rauhauser contributed two goals and an assist, and Dylan Kadrmas scored twice. Tanner Megal had a goal and two assists. The Patriots built a 52-19 advantage in shots on net. With the win, Century stands 7-0-0 in the region and 8-4-0 overall.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary simply destroyed Minot State after intermission to claim an 83-62 men's college basketball victory over the visiting Beavers. During one stretch of nearly 10 minutes, the Marauders outscored Minot 24-1. The stunning turnaround followed a first half in which Minot built a 40-34 lead. James Battle led the U-Mary rout with 20 points. George Mihov and Joel Mathern followed with 17 and 13 points. Cornell Thomas was the only Minot player to break into double figures with 12 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Assumption Junior College upset Dawson Junior College of Glendive, Mont. 76-73 behind a 37-point performance by Denny Dickensheets. The 6-foot-3 guard fired in 15 field goals and seven free throws as the Astros handed Dawson its third setback of the season. Joel Irish added 18 points for Assumption. Dawson got 24 points from Brad Pauley. Astros coach Frank Evans said the victory was especially rewarding in light of the recent news that the school will close at the end of the current term.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Terrell Davis averaged 142.5 yards in eight playoff games for the Denver Broncos from 1996-1998.
