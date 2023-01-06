 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Jan. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 7

College hockey: Lindenwood at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Waldorf, 2 p.m., Albert Lea, Minn.

College men’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Northwest College at United Tribes, 3 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Northwest College at United Tribes, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at NWCA National Duals, 10 a.m., Louisville, Ky.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Legacy, 1 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament, 10 a.m., Event Center.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Legacy-Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

College football: FCS championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, 1 p.m., Frisco, Texas.

College men’s basketball: Northwest College at Bismarck State, 2 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Northwest College at Bismarck State, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – SW Minn. St. at U-Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Lindenwood

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa

NFL

3 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Kansas City at Las Vegas

7 p.m.

KFYR – Tennessee at Jacksonville

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina

11 a.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

CBS — Vanderbilt at Missouri

FOX — Creighton at UConn

12 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Illinois

1 p.m.

CBS — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Clemson at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Michigan

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

MidCo – Lindenwood at UND

 

GOLF

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — 2023 All-American Bowl: San Antonio

NFL

3:30 p.m.

ABC/ESPN — Kansas City at Las Vegas

7:15 p.m.

ABC/ESPN — Tennessee at Jacksonville

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Buffalo

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Taylor Nein (106 pounds), Ryan Blees (160) and Ricardo Galindo (170) won individual titles as Bismarck claimed the Rotary Tournament title with 199 points. Century was second with 184.5.   

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Annie Vossler’s 18 points were a game-high for Bismarck, but Mandan pulled away for a 59-48 home victory. Rebecca Kielpinski topped the Braves with 14 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck outlasted St. Mary’s 59-55 behind 25 points from Tom Petrik. The Saints were led by Steve McDonald’s 16 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU (44-3, .936). Marshall (23-6, .793) is second. 

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

