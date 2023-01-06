Morning Kickoff: Jan. 7

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 7
College hockey: Lindenwood at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary vs. Waldorf, 2 p.m., Albert Lea, Minn.
College men’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Northwest College at United Tribes, 3 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 3:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Northwest College at United Tribes, 1 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at NWCA National Duals, 10 a.m., Louisville, Ky.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Legacy, 1 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament, 10 a.m., Event Center.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Grand Forks at Legacy-Bismarck, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament.
NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
College football: FCS championship: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State, 1 p.m., Frisco, Texas.
College men’s basketball: Northwest College at Bismarck State, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Northwest College at Bismarck State, Noon.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – SW Minn. St. at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Lindenwood
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at North Iowa
NFL
3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Kansas City at Las Vegas
7 p.m.
KFYR – Tennessee at Jacksonville
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina
11 a.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CBS — Vanderbilt at Missouri
FOX — Creighton at UConn
12 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Illinois
1 p.m.
CBS — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
3 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Clemson at Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Michigan
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
MidCo – Lindenwood at UND
GOLF
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — 2023 All-American Bowl: San Antonio
NFL
3:30 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Kansas City at Las Vegas
7:15 p.m.
ABC/ESPN — Tennessee at Jacksonville
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Buffalo
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Taylor Nein (106 pounds), Ryan Blees (160) and Ricardo Galindo (170) won individual titles as Bismarck claimed the Rotary Tournament title with 199 points. Century was second with 184.5.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Annie Vossler’s 18 points were a game-high for Bismarck, but Mandan pulled away for a 59-48 home victory. Rebecca Kielpinski topped the Braves with 14 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck outlasted St. Mary’s 59-55 behind 25 points from Tom Petrik. The Saints were led by Steve McDonald’s 16 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU (44-3, .936). Marshall (23-6, .793) is second.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)