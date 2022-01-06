Morning Kickoff: Jan. 7

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Jan. 7

College hockey: Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Providence, Mont., 8 p.m.

College basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 8 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Fargo South at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center, 10 a.m.

High school boys swimming: Century at Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

College football: FCS championship game: North Dakota State vs. Montana State, 11 a.m.

College hockey: Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Providence, Mont., 8 p.m.

College basketball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Tracy Borah Duals, Gunnison, Colo.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.

High school wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center, 10 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 2 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15/7:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – University of Mary at Sioux Falls

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:45/7:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Legacy

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck at St. Cloud

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Georgetown

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Butler

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Second Round

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Brooklyn

7:00 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Oklahoma City

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at L.A. Lakers

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A.J. Jacobs and Hannah Jeske nearly beat Dickinson themselves as the pair combined for 35 points in Century’s 63-35 win over the Midgets. Tessa Delzer led the Patriots with four rebounds in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Jon Mielke Rink defeated the Dave Jensen Rink 9-2 to claim the Bismarck city curling championship. The championship team was made up of Jon Mielke, Matt Mielke, Jason Kneutz and Greg Kneutz. Russ Heier’s squad beat Roger Smith’s 8-7 for third place.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Parshall got wins over Class A teams Crosby, Rugby, and Stanley in the Stanley tournament to head the Class B Associated Press boys basketball poll.

