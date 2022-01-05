Morning Kickoff: Jan. 6

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Jan. 6

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.; Fargo Davies at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

College hockey: Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Providence, Mont., 8 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 8 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Fargo South at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center.

High school boys swimming: Century at Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

College football: FCS championship game: North Dakota State vs. Montana State, 11 a.m.

College hockey: Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Providence, Mont., 8 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 3:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Tracy Borah Duals, Gunnison, Colo.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Mandan, 3 p.m.; Rapid City (S.D.) Christian at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Bottineau-Rugby at Mandan, 3:15 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys swimming: Williston Invitational, Noon.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Linton-HMB at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Central, 2 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck tournament, Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hazen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maryland at Illinois

FS1 — Ohio State at Indiana

8 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Maryland

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Boston

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs' Short

7:30 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women's Short

SPEED SKATING

6 p.m.

USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's and Women's 1000m, Milwaukee

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): St. Mary’s Preston Tescher made a verbal commitment to U-Mary to play football. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior was a quarterback and defensive back for the Saints, and was a Class AA all-state selection on defense in the 2011 fall season.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Miles Simon of the Dakota Wizards was honored for the second time in the CBA’s season as the National Conference player of the Week. He scored 21.3 points and dished out 5.3 assists per game as the Wizards swept a four-game week. Simon was responsible for the game-winning bucket over Sioux Falls in Dakota’s 104-103 win on Christmas Day.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Parity reigned at Beulah’s NDSA Snowmobile races as no driver won more than a single race. Among the winners from Bismarck were Spike Chittum (Junior) and Norm Tietz (Modified IV).

TRIVIA ANSWER

The last Chicago Bears player to be named the AP NFL MVP was Walter Payton in 1977.

