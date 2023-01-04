Morning Kickoff: Jan. 5

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Jan. 5
High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
College hockey: Lindenwood at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Waldorf, 7 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College wrestling: U-Mary at NWCA National Duals, 10 a.m., Louisville, Ky.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament, 10 a.m., Event Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament.
High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Beulah
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont
FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Wichita St.
FS1 — Indiana at Iowa
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — USC at UCLA
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco
ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount
FS1 — Washington at Arizona
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii
IIHF HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Bronze-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Gold-Medal Game, Halifax
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Dallas
9 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Clippers at Denver
NHL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Columbus
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jared Spooner scored a pair of goals as Bismarck blanked Minot 3-0. Brett Malkmus registered the shutout, stopping all 24 shots he faced for the Demons.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Scott Monroe and Thomas VerDouw each netted 18 points for St. Mary’s in the Saints’ 72-69 win over Minot. The Magi got a game-best 34 points from Matt Witwer.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Pablo Ronderos poured in 39 points for Mary College in its 79-72 road victory over Saskatchewan. Bob Nagel added 17 points in the win. Tim Jacobson added 12
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tom Brady, Drew Brees, John Elway, Aaron Rodgers and Fran Tarkenton.
