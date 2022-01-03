Morning Kickoff: Jan. 4

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Jan. 4

College wrestling: U-Mary at Dickinson State, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.; Fargo Davies at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

College hockey: Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Providence, Mont., 8 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 8 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Fargo South at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary tournament, Event Center, 10 a.m. (start).

High school boys swimming: Century at Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 6:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown Invitational, 5 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck tournament, Event Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30/7:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Mandan

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Wilton-Wing at Garrison

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

ESPN — Kentucky at LSU

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Memphis

FS1 — Providence at Marquette

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State, Houston

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at L.A. Lakers

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Dakota Wizards needed a four-point play from Edwin Ubiles, steals by Mike Anderson and Maurice Baker, and a clutch jumper by Anthony Goods in a span of 13.1 seconds, to overcome a 26-point blown lead and hold off the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 93-88.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): University of Mary senior offensive lineman Brian Fettig was named a third-team NAIA All-American by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette. Teammate and defensive lineman Nikia Parson made the honorable mention list.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Cal Fisher poured in 27 points as Dickinson State knocked off Eastern Montana, 101-93. Warren Flath added 25 points for Dickinson State, which outscored the Yellow Jackets 49-33 in the second half to rally for the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings went 5-10-1 in 2013 and 7-9 in 2014.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

