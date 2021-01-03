Morning Kickoff: Jan. 4

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Buoyed by five double-figure scorers, Max claimed an 80-68 road girls basketball victory over Lewis & Clark-Berthold. Brenna Johnson led the way for the winning Cossacks with 24 points. Christina Jacobson added 18, Whitney Huesers had 15, Mikali Jo Talbott contributed 12 and Carly Swanson tallied 11. Logyn Bloms scored 22 points for L&C-B.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan ran its record to 8-4 with a 3-1 volleyball victory at St. Mary's. Kelli Henke and Mona Veil led the Mandan attack with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, and Henke added two blocks and 11 digs. Amy Friesz was Mandan's digs leader with 17. Amy Brummer had 10 kills for St. Mary's, now 3-11.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Minot knocked down five free throws in the final minute to elbow past Mandan 59-55 in boys basketball on the Braves' home court. Arnold Freelander, the 6-foot-7 Magician post, scored 23 points. Guard Mark Odland added 14 counters. Ed Mullner scored 16 and Vic Friesz tallied 14 for Mandan.