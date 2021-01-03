Morning Kickoff: Jan. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Jan. 4
High school boys basketball: New Rockford-Sheyenne at Shiloh, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
High school boys basketball: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 7
College wrestling: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy vs. Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy vs. Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Williston vs. Bismarck, 7:30 p.m. (All matches at BHS).
Friday, Jan. 8
College hockey: Omaha at UND, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Rapid City Christian at Shiloh, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck vs. Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century Triangular, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – New Rockford-Sheyenne at Shiloh Christian
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Presbyterian at North Carolina (Asheville)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Howard at Norfolk State
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State
ESPNU — Jackson State at Alabama State
FS1 — Colorado State at San Diego State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Ohio State
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Liverpool at Southampton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Buoyed by five double-figure scorers, Max claimed an 80-68 road girls basketball victory over Lewis & Clark-Berthold. Brenna Johnson led the way for the winning Cossacks with 24 points. Christina Jacobson added 18, Whitney Huesers had 15, Mikali Jo Talbott contributed 12 and Carly Swanson tallied 11. Logyn Bloms scored 22 points for L&C-B.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan ran its record to 8-4 with a 3-1 volleyball victory at St. Mary's. Kelli Henke and Mona Veil led the Mandan attack with 12 and 10 kills, respectively, and Henke added two blocks and 11 digs. Amy Friesz was Mandan's digs leader with 17. Amy Brummer had 10 kills for St. Mary's, now 3-11.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Minot knocked down five free throws in the final minute to elbow past Mandan 59-55 in boys basketball on the Braves' home court. Arnold Freelander, the 6-foot-7 Magician post, scored 23 points. Guard Mark Odland added 14 counters. Ed Mullner scored 16 and Vic Friesz tallied 14 for Mandan.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Antonio Cromartie had 10 interceptions for the San Diego Chargers during the 2007 season. Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins finished with nine interceptions this season for the Miami Dolphins.
