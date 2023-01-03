Morning Kickoff: Jan. 4

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Jan. 4

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Jan. 5

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

College hockey: Lindenwood at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Waldorf, 7 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at NWCA National Duals, 10 a.m., Louisville, Ky.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Minot, 7:45 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian.

High school boys hockey: Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament, 10 a.m., Event Center.

High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Fargo Oak Grove at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck Rotary Tournament.

High school gymnastics: Fargo Invitational, 5 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:10 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Providence

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

IIHF WORLD JUNIORS

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — Semifinal: Czech Republic vs. Sweden

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Semifinal: U.S. vs. Canada

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto

7 p.m.

BSN — Portland at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at L.A. Lakers

NHL

6 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): The Bismarck Bobcats closed out 2013 on a high note with a 2-0 shutout of Minot at the VFW Sports Center. The Bobcats got goals from Cory Chapman and Patrick Moore. Aaron Nelson earned the shutout in net with 19 saves to extend Bismarck’s winning streak to four games.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): P.J. Demarce, Bearstein Perkins and D.J. Painte combined for 71 points for White Shield in its high-scoring win over Garrison, 87-81. White Shield trailed 66-61 after three quarters. Demarce poured in a game-high 27 points. Perkins had 25 and Painte 22. Josh Kittell’s 24 points led the Troopers. Mike Lee added 21.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Chuck Iverson scored a game-high 20 points for South Dakota in its 81-55 win over North Dakota in the North Central Conference Holiday Tournament championship game win in Sioux Falls. Brent Fahnestock added 19 points for the victors. UND was led by nine points from Don Gunhus.

