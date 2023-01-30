Morning Kickoff: Jan. 31

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Jan. 31

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Central McLean at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Minot at Century-St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Legacy-Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Feb. 2

College men’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 5:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Williston, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:50 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Mandan

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Legacy vs. Century

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami

7 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland

ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

9 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF —Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, Westlake, Calif.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Denver

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA: Lyon and Hua Hin, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Tyler Rudolph had a huge game with 25 points and 25 rebound to lead fifth-ranked Century past Minot, 55-46. Ben Holen added 10 points for Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Thanks to an impressive outing from all-around champion Kari Nolz (37.7 points), Bismarck High took home the Julie Ziegler Memorial Invitational title with 147.9 points. Minot was second with 145.825. Nolz was first on bars (9.575), tied for fourth with teammate Jade Beattie on beam (9.35), second on floor (9.45), and tied for fifth with Grand Forks’ Brianna Gaddie on vault (9.3).

50 YEARS AGO (1973): In the battle between Bismarck’s two colleges, Mary College emerged victorious over Bismarck Junior College, taking a big lead early and holding off a Mystics comeback for a 90-83 win. Pablo Ronderos had 24 points and Keith Crabtree and Bob Nagle each had 14 for the Marauders. The Mystics were led in scoring by Mike Stoy’s 16. Cal Redding and Ron Feichtner each added 14.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2017 -- the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

