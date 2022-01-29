Morning Kickoff: Jan. 30

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Jan. 30
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State, 5 p.m.
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 5 p.m.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
College men’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:15 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Watford City triangular, 4 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
NFL PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Kansas City
5:15 p.m.
KXMR – San Francisco at L.A. Rams
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Purdue
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Providence
12 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at Drake
9 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Washington St.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Boca Rio Golf Club
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN — Utah at Minnesota
NFL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Kansas City
5:30 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at L.A. Rams
NHL
6:30 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Zach Holmen and Jacob Dehne scored third-period goals for Century in its 2-1 win over Bottineau-Rugby. Goalie Devon Butz had 24 saves as the Braves lost for the first time in 12 games.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck won the Grand Forks Invitational, edging the home team 146.875 to 146.175. Jade Beattie (all-around and beam) and Tiffany Tello (vault) claimed wins for BHS. Century's Cristi Lindsey was first on bars.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mary College defeated Concordia College’s JV 108-85. Dave Drechsler poured in 41 points in the victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Chad Pennington (Jets, 1st round), Giovanni Carmazzi (49ers, 2rd round), Chris Redman (Ravens, 3rd round), Tee Martin (Steelers, 5th round), Marc Bulger (Saints, 6th round) and Spergon Wynn (Browns, 6th round).
