Morning Kickoff: Jan. 3

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Jan. 3

High school boys basketball: Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Legacy, 5 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Fargo South at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.; Century-St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

College hockey: Dakota College-Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Jan. 5

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at St. John's

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Kansas at Texas Tech

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Milwaukee

NHL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Los Angeles

SOCCER

1:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle at Arsenal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide (ATP/WTA), Auckland (WTA), Pune (ATP), Early Rounds

5 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide (ATP/WTA), Auckland (WTA), Pune (ATP), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage City Finals; Adelaide (ATP/WTA), Auckland (WTA), Pune (ATP), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After helping the Century Patriots to state titles in basketball, track, and volleyball, Hannah Larson was named the 2012 Bismarck Tribune Sportswoman of the Year. Other finalists for the award that year were Melissa Agnew of the University of Mary's track and cross country teams, Alex Feeney of Augustana College basketball, Brianna Flynn of Century softball, golf and Bismarck hockey, and Linda Murray of U-Mary basketball. Larson won MVP honors at the state basketball tournament, led the Patriots in kills and blocks at the state tournament, and helped Century outpoint Bismarck with third-place finishes in the high jump and triple jump.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Improving the team's New Year's Eve record to 7-1 and pushing the overall team record to 14-6, the Dakota Wizards defeated Yakima 111-104 thanks to 23 points apiece from youngsters Cory Bradford and Victor Thomas. Bradford and Thomas combined to shoot 20-for-24 from the field in the win. Yakima had a 27-16 lead after the first quarter, as Rosell Ellis had 21 of his 23 points by halftime and Fred Vinson started hot early on his way to a game-high 32, but it wasn't enough to topple the leaders of the National Conference.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mary College won the consolation final in the university side of the Golden Boy Basketball Tournament in Winnipeg, Manitoba, defeating the Laurentian Voyageurs 105-91. The Marauders, who led 52-37 at the half, were led by Jim Hughes' 29 points and Keith Crabtree's 22. Guy Petrie had 24 and Mike Bisser had 21 for the opposing Voyageurs. Simon Fraser was the title 72-59 over the University of Winnipeg.

