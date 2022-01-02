Morning Kickoff: Jan. 3

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Jan. 3
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
College wrestling: U-Mary at Dickinson State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.; Fargo Davies at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Pittsburgh
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
NBA
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn
9 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Golden State
9:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Clippers
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Cup Group Stage; WTA: Adelaide and Melbourne, Early rounds
5a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP: Adelaide; WTA: Melbourne, Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Adam Knochenmus scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds left to play as the Bismarck Bobcats topped Minot 3-2.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jessica Boger had seven kills and two blocks, Jenna Helvik had three kills, five digs, three blocks and six aces, and Amy Morlock had six kills and two blocks as Hazen completed a 3-0 sweep of New England
50 YEARS AGO (1972): NDSU got 27 points from All-NCC returnee Mike Kuppich to take an 80-72 win over Northern Iowa in the North Central Conference holiday tournament’s consolation bracket.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Byron Leftwich threw for 576 yards for Marshall in the 2001 GMAC Bowl in Mobile, Ala., against East Carolina. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud threw for 573 yards in the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl victory over Utah on Saturday.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)