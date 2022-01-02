Morning Kickoff: Jan. 3

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Jan. 3

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

College wrestling: U-Mary at Dickinson State, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Hazen-Beulah at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.; Fargo Davies at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Legacy triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Pittsburgh

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Golden State

9:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Clippers

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Cup Group Stage; WTA: Adelaide and Melbourne, Early rounds

5a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Adelaide; WTA: Melbourne, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Adam Knochenmus scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds left to play as the Bismarck Bobcats topped Minot 3-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jessica Boger had seven kills and two blocks, Jenna Helvik had three kills, five digs, three blocks and six aces, and Amy Morlock had six kills and two blocks as Hazen completed a 3-0 sweep of New England

50 YEARS AGO (1972): NDSU got 27 points from All-NCC returnee Mike Kuppich to take an 80-72 win over Northern Iowa in the North Central Conference holiday tournament’s consolation bracket.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Byron Leftwich threw for 576 yards for Marshall in the 2001 GMAC Bowl in Mobile, Ala., against East Carolina. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud threw for 573 yards in the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl victory over Utah on Saturday.

