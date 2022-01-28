Morning Kickoff: Jan. 29

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 29
College hockey: St. Cloud State at UND, 6:07 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Indoor Multi & Open, Grand Forks.
College basketball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Minnesota-Mankato at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2/3:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 3/4:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Rugby at Shiloh Christian, 3/4:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Sidney (Mont.) triangular, 2 p.m.; Century, Legacy at Aberdeen (S.D.) Central tournament, 9:30 a.m.
High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Grand Forks, 1 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.
High school girls wrestling: Century at Aberdeen (S.D.) Central; Mandan at Central Cass tournament.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Jan. 30
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State, 5 p.m.
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 3/5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3/5:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Upper Iowa
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – St. Cloud State at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Austin at Bismarck
TV TODAY
BOWLING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Finals
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Duke at Louisville
ESPN2 — LSU at TCU
11:30 a.m.
CBS — Michigan at Michigan State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Auburn
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Arkansas
FS1 — Xavier at Creighton
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Alabama
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
FOX — St. John's at Villanova
5 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Kansas
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Texas Tech
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at DePaul
7 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Texas
ESPN2 — Houston at UCF
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
MidCo -- St. Cloud State at UND
8 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour from Boca Raton, Third round
1:30/3:30 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Final round
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Pegasus World Cup Championship
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Brooklyn at Golden State
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Australian Open, men's final: Medvedev vs. Nadal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Zach Holmen and Jacob Dehne scored third-period goals for Century in its 2-1 win over Bottineau-Rugby. Goalie Devon Butz had 24 saves as the Braves lost for the first time in 12 games.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck won the Grand Forks Invitational, edging the home team 146.875 to 146.175. Jade Beattie (all-around and beam) and Tiffany Tello (vault) claimed wins for BHS. Century's Cristi Lindsey was first on bars.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mary College defeated Concordia College’s JV 108-85. Dave Drechsler poured in 41 points in the victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Bengals lost to the 49ers 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII Jan. 22, 1988 in Miami.
