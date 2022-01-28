Morning Kickoff: Jan. 29

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 29

College hockey: St. Cloud State at UND, 6:07 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at Indoor Multi & Open, Grand Forks.

College basketball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: Minnesota-Mankato at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2/3:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 3/4:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Rugby at Shiloh Christian, 3/4:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Sidney (Mont.) triangular, 2 p.m.; Century, Legacy at Aberdeen (S.D.) Central tournament, 9:30 a.m.

High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Grand Forks, 1 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

High school girls wrestling: Century at Aberdeen (S.D.) Central; Mandan at Central Cass tournament.

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 30

College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State, 5 p.m.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 3/5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3/5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Upper Iowa

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Cloud State at UND

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- Austin at Bismarck

TV TODAY

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Finals

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

ESPN2 — LSU at TCU

11:30 a.m.

CBS — Michigan at Michigan State

1 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Auburn

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Arkansas

FS1 — Xavier at Creighton

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Alabama

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

FOX — St. John's at Villanova

5 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Kansas

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Texas Tech

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at DePaul

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Texas

ESPN2 — Houston at UCF

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

MidCo -- St. Cloud State at UND

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour from Boca Raton, Third round

1:30/3:30 p.m.

GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Final round

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Pegasus World Cup Championship

NBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Brooklyn at Golden State

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Australian Open, men's final: Medvedev vs. Nadal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Zach Holmen and Jacob Dehne scored third-period goals for Century in its 2-1 win over Bottineau-Rugby. Goalie Devon Butz had 24 saves as the Braves lost for the first time in 12 games.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck won the Grand Forks Invitational, edging the home team 146.875 to 146.175. Jade Beattie (all-around and beam) and Tiffany Tello (vault) claimed wins for BHS. Century's Cristi Lindsey was first on bars.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Mary College defeated Concordia College’s JV 108-85. Dave Drechsler poured in 41 points in the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Bengals lost to the 49ers 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII Jan. 22, 1988 in Miami.

