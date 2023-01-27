Morning Kickoff: Jan. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 28
College basketball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College indoor track: U-Mary at North Dakota Open.
College wrestling: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4 p.m.; Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Aberdeen (S.D.) tournament; Legacy at St. Mary’s, Noon.
High school boys swimming: Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 3 p.m.; Williston at Century JV, 4 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Central Cass Tournament, 10 a.m.; Aberdeen (S.D.) tournament.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
College basketball: United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
College basketball
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Miami (Ohio)
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
CBS — Xavier at Creighton
ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia
ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri
1:15 p.m.
CBS — Cincinnati at Houston
2 p.m.
FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin
3 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor
ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Washington
5 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Iowa
FIGURE SKATING
1:30/7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines, San Diego
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.), San Diego
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: Hallandale Beach, Fla.
NBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Philadelphia
4:30 p.m.
ABC — New York at Brooklyn
7 p.m.
BSN Extra -- Sacramento at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Boston
NHL
8 p.m.
BSN -- Buffalo at Minnesota
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — Australian Open, men’s final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Tom Petrik’s 22 point lifted No. 1-ranked Bismarck over St. Mary’s 66-58. Steve McDonald topped the Saints with 15 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Lacey Sayler’s 22 point-game helped Bismarck State College edge North Dakota State College of Science 69-66. Steph Meggers added 15 points for the Mystics.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Sadie Rohrich scored 19 points and Morgan Rohrich added 13 for Kidder County in its 50-49 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne. The Pirates outscored the Rockets 29-21 in the second half to rally for the win.
TRIVIA ANSWER
1947 – running back Bob Fenimore.
