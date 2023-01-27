 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Jan. 28

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 28

College basketball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College indoor track: U-Mary at North Dakota Open.

College wrestling: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4 p.m.; Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Aberdeen (S.D.) tournament; Legacy at St. Mary’s, Noon.

High school boys swimming: Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 3 p.m.; Williston at Century JV, 4 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Central Cass Tournament, 10 a.m.; Aberdeen (S.D.) tournament.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

College basketball: United Tribes at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

College basketball

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Miami (Ohio)

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

CBS — Xavier at Creighton

ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri

1:15 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

2 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin

3 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor

ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING

1:30/7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

3:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines, San Diego

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.), San Diego

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at Brooklyn

7 p.m.

BSN Extra -- Sacramento at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Boston

NHL

8 p.m.

BSN -- Buffalo at Minnesota

 

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Australian Open, men’s final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Tom Petrik’s 22 point lifted No. 1-ranked Bismarck over St. Mary’s 66-58. Steve McDonald topped the Saints with 15 points.   

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Lacey Sayler’s 22 point-game helped Bismarck State College edge North Dakota State College of Science 69-66. Steph Meggers added 15 points for the Mystics.

50 YEARS AGO (1973)Sadie Rohrich scored 19 points and Morgan Rohrich added 13 for Kidder County in its 50-49 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne. The Pirates outscored the Rockets 29-21 in the second half to rally for the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

1947 – running back Bob Fenimore.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

