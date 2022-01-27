Morning Kickoff: Jan. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday. Jan. 28
College hockey: Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Cloud State at UND, 7:07 p.m.
College basketball: U-Mary at Winona State, 5:307:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school basketball: Watford City at Century, 5:45/7:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 5:45/7:45 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Bismarck, 5:45 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: West Fargo Pentathlon, 5 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Williston triangular, 2 p.m.
High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Jan. 29
College hockey: St. Cloud State at UND, 6:07 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
College indoor track: U-Mary at Indoor Multi & Open, Grand Forks.
College basketball: U-Mary at Upper Iowa, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2/3:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 3/4:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Rugby at Shiloh Christian, 3/4:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: West Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Sidney (Mont.) triangular, 2 p.m.; Century, Legacy at Aberdeen (S.D.) Central tournament, 9:30 a.m.
High school girls hockey: Fargo North-South at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Grand Forks, 1 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.
High school girls wrestling: Century at Aberdeen (S.D.) Central; Mandan at Central Cass tournament.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Winona State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – St. Cloud State at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Austin at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rhode Island at Dayton
8 p.m.
FS1 — UNLV at Colorado State
10 p.m.
FS1 — Boise State at Fresno State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
MidCo — St. Cloud at UND
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
8 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Iowa
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: From Boca Rio Golf Club, Second round
2/4 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, San Diego
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Charlotte
8 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Phoenix
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Milwaukee
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Australian Open, women’s final: Ash Barty vs. Danielle Collins
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Caitlin Bellon had a goal and an assist in Mandan’s 2-1 win over Devils Lake. Teddi Schwagler also scored for the Braves. Aubrey Quintus made 21 saves.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Pat O’Neil’s 17-point game helped Beulah edge Dickinson, 49-47. Reid Flaagan added 14 for the Miners.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Rick Condo poured in 26 points and Mike Stoy added 23 in Bismarck Junior College’s 93-80 win over Lake Region. Rich Trydahl added 20 points for the Mystics.
TRIVIA ANSWER
UND leads the series 78-46-15.
