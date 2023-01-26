Morning Kickoff: Jan. 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Jan. 27

College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: Wisconsin-Parkside at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Concordia, Moorhead, Minn., 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys swimming: West Fargo Pentathlon, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Watford City triangular; Jamestown Duals; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls basketball: Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck, Legacy at Central Cass Tournament, 10 a.m.; Jamestown Duals.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College indoor track: U-Mary at North Dakota Open.

College basketball: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College wrestling: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 4 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4 p.m.; Williston at Century, 2:15 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Aberdeen (S.D.) tournament; Legacy at St. Mary’s, Noon.

High school boys swimming: Fargo Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Watford City at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Rugby, 3 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Central Cass Tournament, 10 a.m.; Aberdeen (S.D.) tournament.

High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invitational, Noon.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

College basketball

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Miami (Ohio)

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oakland at Youngstown St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — North Dakota at Miami (Ohio)

FIGURE SKATING

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women's Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF

4 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines, San Diego

NBA

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Memphis at Minnesota

NHL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at N.Y. Islanders

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Australian Open, women’s final: Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Nate Humann at 113 and Trace Moravec at 195 earned pins for Century in a dual win over St. Mary’s. Tate Barnhardt got a four-point win for the Saints at 120 pounds.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan just managed to edge past Turtle Mountain Belcourt 36-33 in a closely contested match. The bout that sealed Mandan’s win came at 215, with Kevin Martian beating Dustin Zupan 5-2.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s took second and Bismarck took third at Bismarck’s home gymnastics meet with the Saints, Dickinson, Mandan and Watford City. Nancy Clairmont of St. Mary’s and Nancy Malloy of Bismarck kept Dickinson from a sweep in the advanced categories. Malloy tied for first with Dickinson’s Linda Basaraba on vault. Clairmont took third on the beam.

