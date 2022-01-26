Morning Kickoff: Jan. 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Jan. 27

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan triangular, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Minot at Legacy; Mandan triangular, 6:30 p.m.

Friday. Jan. 28

College hockey: Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Winona State, 7:30 p.m.

College wrestling: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Winona State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Bismarck, 5:45 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Century, 7:5 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: West Fargo Pentathlon, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Williston triangular, 2 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: West Fargo at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Dickinson Trinity at Beulah

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

7 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio State at Minnesota

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Memphis

FS1 — Purdue at Iowa

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

ESPN — Mississippi at South Carolina

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Louisville

7:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Gainbridge LPGA

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Farmers Insurance Open

1:30 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour Dubai Desert Classic

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Golden State

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.

ESPN — Australian Open, Semifinals

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Semifinals

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Australian Open, Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Power-play action was more than enough for Bismarck to power past Mandan, as the Demons scored a trio of extra-attacker goals on the way to a 6-0 win over the Braves. Brandon Oliver had a hat trick and scored two of his teams’ three 5-on-4 talllies. Trenton Schwehr had 17 saves to earn his second shutout of the season.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): New England’s balanced scoring lineup downed the Steele-Dawson Pirates at the Civic Center Jamboree, 64-52. Eleven Tiger players scored in the 12-point victory, with 11 points from Mark Kuhn leading the charge. Elsewhere in the tournament, Center-Stanton downed Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, New Salem beat Napoleon, and Flasher edged Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 76-62 win for Bismarck St. Mary’s over Minot Ryan was enough to earn the Saints third place in the Class A basketball poll. The Saints, sporting a Class-A-high 10 wins, sat third behind Bismarck (9-2) and Fort Yates (8-3).

TRIVIA ANSWER

Five players made up the first group of inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 – Honus Wagner, Babe Ruth, Christy Mathewson, Walter Johnson and Ty Cobb.

