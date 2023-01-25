Morning Kickoff: Jan. 26

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Jan. 26

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Century Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Duals, 4 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

Friday, Jan. 27

College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.; Montana State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 5:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:30 p.m.

College wrestling: Wisconsin-Parkside at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Concordia, Moorhead, Minn., 5 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Williston at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys swimming: West Fargo Pentathlon, 5 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Watford City triangular; Jamestown Duals; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bottineau-Rugby at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Williston at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls basketball: Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck, Legacy at Central Cass Tournament, 10 a.m.; Jamestown Duals.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Max at Garrison

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan

10 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Phoenix

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Karen Khachanov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Semifinal 1

2:30 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Samantha Wolf and Kariss Krump signed national letters of intent to play with Bismarck State. Wolf was a Bismarck High product and Krump was an all-region and all-state player for Hankinson.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Behind a pair of goals and an assist by Brittany Mayer, Bismarck rolled past Dickinson 7-0. Five other players scored for the Blizzard, which improved to 10-3 on the year by outshooting Dickinson 49-9. Ashley Nordstrom, Sarah Dockter, and Kari Leftwich each had a goal and an assist, while Jade Schirado had two assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Mandan went undefeated and St. Mary’s won their lone dual in a matchup against Dickinson Schools. Mandan beat Dickinson Trinity 48-6 and Dickinson 42-14, while St. Mary’s beat Dickinson 39-9. Bruce Hartwig and Pete Giardini were double winners by pin for Mandan, with Kevin Zander and Jerome Kostelecky scoring a forfeit and pin win each. Bill Steidler, Jim Hixson and Dan Gefroh were pin winners for St. Mary’s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

United Tribes' men's team is 4-3 against Bismarck State since the start of the 2020-21 season, while Bismarck State's women's team is 7-0 against United Tribes in that span.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.