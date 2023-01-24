Morning Kickoff: Jan. 25

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Macy Lynch and Jordyn Jossart each had 15 points to lead the top-ranked Century over Minot, 55-27. Hannah Larson contributed 10 rebounds and eight points for the Patriots. Minot was led by Aundrea Hankla’s 10 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestling team ran its winning streak to eight matches with a 27-17 defeat of Mayville State. The Comets counted six free points at 118, and won decisions at 158, 167, and 190, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bismarck’s lead built thanks to pins by Mike Reimnitz at 142, Gary Hoffman at 150, and heavyweight Dalfin Blaske at heavyweight.