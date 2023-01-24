Morning Kickoff: Jan. 25

MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, Jan. 25
College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Thursday, Jan. 26
College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Century Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck Duals, 4 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at UConn
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Florida
ESPNU — West Virginia at Texas Tech
FS2 — Northwestern at Nebraska
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Providence
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPNU — Tulane at Wichita St.
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at New Orleans
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.
TNT — N.Y. Rangers at Toronto
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Columbus at Edmonton
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — Australian Open, Semifinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Macy Lynch and Jordyn Jossart each had 15 points to lead the top-ranked Century over Minot, 55-27. Hannah Larson contributed 10 rebounds and eight points for the Patriots. Minot was led by Aundrea Hankla’s 10 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Thomas VerDouw totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds for St. Mary’s in a 56-46 win over Mandan. Chris Leier’s 10 points represented the lone double-figure scorer for Mandan.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck Junior College’s wrestling team ran its winning streak to eight matches with a 27-17 defeat of Mayville State. The Comets counted six free points at 118, and won decisions at 158, 167, and 190, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bismarck’s lead built thanks to pins by Mike Reimnitz at 142, Gary Hoffman at 150, and heavyweight Dalfin Blaske at heavyweight.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Doug Williams (Redskins, 1987), Jeff Hostetler (Giants, 1990) and Nick Foles (Eagles, 2017).
