Morning Kickoff: Jan. 24

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Jan. 24

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

High school boys basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck State at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan triangular, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Minot at Legacy; Mandan triangular, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, West Region Finals, Euless, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Virginia

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Kansas

FS1 — St. John's at Seton Hall

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona State at USC

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Michigan

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Southwestern Invitational: First Round, Westlake, Calif.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Montreal at Minnesota

TENNIS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shania Gross hit for 21 points in Napoleon’s 58-54 win over Central Prairie. Shaina Weigel added 17 points in the victory for the Imperials. Madi Moldenhauer paced Central Prairie with 18 points. Noelle Moser contributed 14.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Courtney Geinert hit 11 kills and Meghan Deichert 10 in St. Mary’s 3-1 win over Bismarck. Courtney Jacobson added four blocks and two aces for the 14-7 Saints. Stephanie Dodd turned in a stellar performance for the Demons with 18 kills and 38 digs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Ron Crouse pumped in 21 points in Mandan’s 68-52 victory over Dickinson Trinity. Dale Knoll added 17 for the Braves and Billy Pfau 12. Trinity was topped by Mike Privratsky with 16 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe Burrow on Saturday for the Bengals against Tennessee and Donovan McNabb for the Eagles in 2003 vs. the Packers.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0