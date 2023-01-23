Morning Kickoff: Jan. 24

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Jan. 24

High school boys basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Jan. 26

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Century Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Duals, 4 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:50 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Bismarck

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Garrison at Washburn

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

7:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Legacy

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.

FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

8 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Alec Rauhauser and Chris Brown scored third-period goals for Century to break a 1-1 tie en route to a 3-1 win over Dickinson. Keaton Leininger also scored, in the first period, with assists to Rauhauser and Brown. Dickinson equalized in the second period on a goal by Mickey Folske. Jamie Grey stopped 40 shots in goal for the Midgets.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kurt Rettig’s 21-point game helped Medina-Cleveland pull out a tight 63-61 road victory over Wishek. Jonathan Moser added 13 points in the win. Wishek was paced by 21 points from Neal Ulmer. Barrett Herr added a dozen for the Badgers.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Ron Fiechtner pumped in 20 points for Bismarck Junior College in a narrow 75-74 road victory over Northwestern Community College in Powell, Wyo. Dave Barton contributed 16 points and five rebounds in the win for the Mystics.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Mark Sanchez (Jets, 2009), Joe Flacco (Ravens, 2008), Ben Roethlisberger (2004, Steelers) and Shaun King (Buccaneers, 1999).

