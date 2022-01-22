Morning Kickoff: Jan. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Jan. 23

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 4 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at Miles, 2 p.m.; United Tribes at Lake Region State College, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Wisconsin-Parkside, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

College men’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Dakota College-Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

High school boys basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7:30 p.m.

TV TODAY

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Players Championship, Midwest Region Finals

5 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Players Championship, Southwest Region Finals

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FS1 — Butler at Providence

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

1 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Marquette

2 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Tulsa

2:30 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Indiana

9 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Oregon

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Fordham at Dayton

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio State at Rutgers

1 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Xavier

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas State

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Baylor

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA American Express

NBA

5 p.m.

NBATV — L.A. Lakers at Miami

7 p.m.

BSN – Brooklyn at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Golden State

NFL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay

5:30 p.m.

CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City

NHL

12 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA Australian Open

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA Australian Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan salvaged a win in their final of four dual matches at the Gadberry Duals Invite in Moorhead, Minn., taking down Fargo South 43-33. The Braves counted pins at 106, 120, and 160, and won by disqualification or forfeit at 113, 126, and 195. Jered Keller (138, 8-3 dec.) and Adam Stein (152, 15-2 major dec.) were Mandan’s two decision winners.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck Gymnastics Academy took first place in the Girls Level 6 division and second in the Level 5 division of the Julie Ziegler Memorial gymnastics meet held among various gymnastics clubs in North Dakota, Montana and South Dakota. Shaun Schumacher (33.025) won the all-around in the Age 7-11 division of Level 6 and Britney Daniel (34.475) won the All-Around in the 12-14 division.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): 28 points from Mark Sawnson was more than enough for Bismarck’s boys basketball team to break a lengthy losing streak to Mandan. The Demons destroyed the Braves, 76-49, and scored 22 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third to separate themselves.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady is the NFL's career record holder for playoff touchdown passes with 85. Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second with 45.

