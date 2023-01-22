Morning Kickoff: Jan. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Jan. 23

College men’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Region State at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

High school boys basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Legacy, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Mandan at Williston, 6 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Jan. 26

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College at United Tribes, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 6 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Legacy-Bismarck at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Century Duals, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Duals, 4 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Houston

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Caydon Cymbaluk, Curt Zachmeier, Sam Ravnaas, and Konnor Peterson all had pins for Mandan, but it wasn’t quite enough as Minot pulled out a 34-33 win over the Braves. Minot had a 7-6 advantage on Mandan in the contested matches, then got the win thanks to a Mandan forfeit at heavyweight.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Wilton scored 61 points over the final three quarters in a 71-59 win over Minot Our Redeemer’s. Dustin Clausen led the victors with 20 points. David Clausen contributed 17 more for Wilton, which trailed 11-10 after the first eight minutes.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): John Roberts netted a hat trick as Bismarck’s JV hockey team defeated Jamestown, 3-1. Dan Graven scored Jamestown’s only goal. Jay Simmons made 19 stomps in the win. Bismarck forced Jamestown goalie Brent Burkett to make 36 stops.

