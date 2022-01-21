Morning Kickoff: Jan. 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 22

College hockey: UND at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at SDSU Invite, Brookings, S.D.

College basketball: Minnesota-Mankato at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m., MAC.

College women’s swimming: Northern State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Red River, outdoor game in Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Century vs. Grand Forks Central, outdoor game in Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Fargo-West Fargo tournament; Century at West Fargo, 9:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Lisbon tournament.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, outdoor game, Noon; Aberdeen (S.D.) Central at Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Killdeer Invitational, 9 a.m.; Mandan at Lisbon tournament.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 23

College basketball: Bismarck State at Miles, 2/4 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region, 1 p.m.

College wrestling: U-Mary at Wisconsin-Parkside, 2 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:30/5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota-Mankato at U-Mary

TV TODAY

BOWLING

3 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, East Region Finals, Euless, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

ESPN — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

FOX — Villanova at Georgetown

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John's

12 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Auburn

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Miami

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

FS1 — Colorado St. at Air Force

3 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPN2 — TCU at Iowa St.

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

5 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Tennessee

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: American Express, Third Round, La Quinita, Calif.

NBC — LPGA Tour: Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla.

NFL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Tennessee

7 p.m.

FOX — San Francisco at Green Bay

NHL

8 p.m.

BSN – Chicago at Minnesota

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Round of 16

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): University of Mary distance runner Dakota Wolf set a school record in the 3,000- meter run with a time of 9:58. Wolf set the record while competing at the Bison Invitational.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Micki Aberle of the Bismarck-Mandan Youth Bowling Association came up No. 1 three times in the final Young American Bowling Alliance rankings for the 2000-01 season. Aberle earned a spot among the senior girls leaders with a 289 game, and was a member of a team that posted handicap scores of 996 (four-bowler game) and 2,714 (series).

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Minot’s Steve Holmly made eight of nine field goals in two weekend games to take the WDA lead in shooting percentage (18-24, .750). Tim Evenson of Bismarck ranks second (.667).

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Packers beat the Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl 45 on Feb. 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas.

