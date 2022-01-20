Morning Kickoff: Jan. 21

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Jan. 21

College hockey: UND at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

College basketball: Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m., MAC.

College indoor track: U-Mary at D2 Invite, Brookings, S.D.

High school boys basketball: Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 4 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Mandan, 5 p.m.; Fargo North at Legacy, 4 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Fargo-West Fargo tournament; Century at Fargo Davies, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Lisbon tournament.

High school girls basketball: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Jan. 22

College hockey: UND at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

College indoor track: U-Mary at Jim Emmerich Invitational, Brookings, S.D.

College men’s basketball: Minnesota-Mankato at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m., MAC.

College women’s swimming: Northern State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Grand Forks Red River, outdoor game in Jamestown, 5 p.m.; Century vs. Grand Forks Central, outdoor game in Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Fargo-West Fargo tournament; Century at West Fargo, 9:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Lisbon tournament.

High school girls hockey: Bismarck at Jamestown, outdoor game, Noon; Aberdeen (S.D.) Central at Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Killdeer Invitational, 9 a.m.; Mandan at Lisbon tournament.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15/7:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND at Western Michigan

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Duquesne

FS1 — Illinois at Maryland

8 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

10 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Nevada

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Ohio St.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: American Express, Second Round, La Quinita, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: From Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Milwaukee

NHL

7:30 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Watford

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Third round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Eric Knodel poured in 31 points in Central Prairie’s 59-51 win over Pingree-Buchanan-Kensal. Nathan Denning added 16 markers in the win. Nicholas Blaskowski topped P-B-K with 19 points.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Shiloh Christian defeated Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock 58-39 for its fourth straight win. David Brackett and Andy Bachmeier scored 14 points each for the Skyhawks.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The North Dakota Game and Fish Department considered a ban on set line fishing due to an overabundance of fishermen using set line licenses for angling purposes. A set line tag was $1 and allowed a fisherman to drop one line with 10 hooks baited for the take of rough fish.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady will play in his 47th playoff game on Sunday. Adam Vinatieri (32) ranks second.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.