Morning Kickoff: Jan. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Jan. 20

College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30/7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Fargo North at Legacy, 4 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Lisbon Tournament.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Jan. 21

College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at UND, 6:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Minot State, 7:30 p.m.

College basketball: Winona State at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys hockey: Mandan at Legacy, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys basketball: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy JV at Shiloh Christian, 11:30 a.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Fargo North, 2 p.m.

High school wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Lisbon Tournament.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Upper Iowa at U-Mary

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Minnesota-Duluth at UND

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:50 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at Century

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

FS1 — Villanova at St. John's

10 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

MidCo – Minnesota-Duluth at UND

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tournament Of Champions, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Dallas

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at L.A. Lakers

SOCCER

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Third Round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Paige Emmel had 17 points and Beth and Abby Muggerud combined for 22 points for more for Shiloh in a 57-50 win over Grant County. Kaci Levorsen’s 14 points led the Coyotes.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The North Dakota Amateur Softball Association executive board voted to ban composite bats for league play and non-advancing state tournaments for the 2003 season. No bats would be banned in advancing state tournaments. The banned bats would include those constructed with composite-like material in the handle or barrel of the bat.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A 20-0 Bismarck keyed the Demons in an 81-47 win over Mandan. Mark Swanson had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Merle Adams topped BHS with 18 points. Terry Porter’s 17 paced the Braves.

TRIVIA ANSWER

UND leads 152-88-11.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)