Morning Kickoff: Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 19

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 20

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Max, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

College hockey: North Dakota at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College indoor track: U-Mary at D2 Invite, Brookings, S.D.

College women’s basketball: Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 4 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Mandan, 5 p.m.; Fargo North at Legacy, 4 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Fargo-West Fargo tournament; Century at Fargo Davies, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Lisbon tournament.

High school girls basketball: Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

8 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

GOLF

1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi Championship, First round

NBA

6:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Atlanta

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Charlotte at Boston

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at Denver

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at N.Y. Rangers

9 p.m.

TNT — Colorado at Anaheim

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Brady Zittleman scored two goals, including the third-period game-winner, in a 3-2 victory for Mandan over Jamestown. Tre Kautzman added a goal and assisted on both of Zittleman’s goals. Rider Cupido stopped 34 of 36 shots.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A pair of timely second-set blocks by Mandan’s Maria Schafer ignited a 6-0 run for the Braves in their 15-0, 16-14, 15-5 victory over Century in girls volleyball. Carly Emil and Megan Hanson finished with 10 kills apiece in the victory for the Braves.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College opened their Mon-Dak conference slate with a 90-84 overtime win over Dawson Junior College. The teams were tied 80-all at the end of regulation. Rick Condo had 24 points and Don Dihle totaled 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Mystics.

John Madden at .759. Vince Lombardi (.738) ranks second.

