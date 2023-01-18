Morning Kickoff: Jan. 19

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Jan. 19
College men’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 6 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Mandan triangular, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
College men’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Lisbon Tournament.
High school boys swimming: Fargo North at Legacy, 4 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
High school girls wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Glen Ullin-Hebron at Hazen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan at Maryland
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Colorado
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Saint Mary's at Pepperdine
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: American Express, La Quinta, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Hualala Championship, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN Extra – Toronto at Minnesota
9 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix
NHL
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Carolina
8 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton
TENNIS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Australian Open, Third Round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jonathon Purintun netted 18 points and Tyler Humann 15 for Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock in a one-point win over Kidder County, 59-58. Ben Steinolfson pumped in 20 points for the Wolves and Zach Six added 17.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brock Jas recorded the lone pin for Mandan at 112 pounds as the Braves edged Turtle Mountain 35-33. At 125, Josiah Simburger earned an extra point with a win by major decision.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Using five straight victories in the upper weight classes, Bismarck wrestlers overcame a 17-7 Minot lead to defeat the Magicians 28-17. Ken Gabriel (145 pounds), Mike Doede (155) and Stan Eman (167) reeled off three straight wins. After a default at 180, heavyweight Brad Jenner earned Bismarck’s lone pin, taking down Lloyd Yantes in 4:57.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tyreek Hill with 1,710 yards this season for the Miami Dolphins.
