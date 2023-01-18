Morning Kickoff: Jan. 19

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Jan. 19

College men’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan triangular, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Lisbon Tournament.

High school boys swimming: Fargo North at Legacy, 4 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Glen Ullin-Hebron at Hazen

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Colorado

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Saint Mary's at Pepperdine

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: American Express, La Quinta, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Hualala Championship, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN Extra – Toronto at Minnesota

9 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Edmonton

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 -- Australian Open, Third Round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jonathon Purintun netted 18 points and Tyler Humann 15 for Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock in a one-point win over Kidder County, 59-58. Ben Steinolfson pumped in 20 points for the Wolves and Zach Six added 17.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brock Jas recorded the lone pin for Mandan at 112 pounds as the Braves edged Turtle Mountain 35-33. At 125, Josiah Simburger earned an extra point with a win by major decision.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Using five straight victories in the upper weight classes, Bismarck wrestlers overcame a 17-7 Minot lead to defeat the Magicians 28-17. Ken Gabriel (145 pounds), Mike Doede (155) and Stan Eman (167) reeled off three straight wins. After a default at 180, heavyweight Brad Jenner earned Bismarck’s lone pin, taking down Lloyd Yantes in 4:57.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tyreek Hill with 1,710 yards this season for the Miami Dolphins.

