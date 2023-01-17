Morning Kickoff: Jan. 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Jan. 18

College hockey: Jamestown at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at United Tribes, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

College men’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan triangular, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

College hockey: Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 7:30 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals; Lisbon Tournament.

High school boys swimming: Fargo North at Legacy, 4 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Fargo Metro Duals.

High school gymnastics: Mandan Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at DePaul

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Denver

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at N.Y. Islanders

9 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at San Jose

TENNIS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, Second Round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): An eight-goal second period had Dickinson waving the white flag against Bismarck in a 13-0 laugher. Sammie Erickson had a hat trick, Anne Dickson and Gretta Giljie had two goals apiece, and Abby Beehler had four assists in the win. Dickinson goalie Kelsey Gillen stopped 67 shots total, including 26 each in the first two periods.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): The lone University of Mary football player named to the NAIA All-America list was offensive lineman Mickey Mahlmeister, who received honorable mention status. The Marauders had six players selected as All-America scholar-athletes. Seniors Dallas Stuker, Josh Smith and Jay Phalen were joined by juniors Matthew Lonn, Chris Mudock and Anthony Schotzko.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Willie Austin’s 19 points led North Dakota State past Morningside in North Central Conference men’s basketball actio. Mark Refling and Mark Gibbons each added 18 points for the Bison. Bruce Jenkins netted 25 points for Morningside.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Daniel Jones of the Giants (Sunday vs. the Vikings), Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (2019 vs. Tennessee) and Steve Young of the 49ers (1995 vs. Green Bay). Jones won his game, Jackson and Young lost.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)