Morning Kickoff: Jan. 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Jan. 17

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Legacy-Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Dickinson at Century-St., Mary’s, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

College hockey: Jamestown at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: Dickinson State JV at United Tribes, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

College men’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:15 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Mandan triangular, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Legacy at Bismarck

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Wilton-Wing at Center-Stanton

7:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Legacy at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers

NBA G-LEAGUE

7 p.m.

NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Washington

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s Alec Rauhauser was given a little national attention, as he was ranked 196th among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings. Rauhauser, at the time a senior defenseman-forward, was named a “C” prospect by the same group in the preseason.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck got goals from four different scorers on the way to a 4-1 win over Dickinson. Michael Vetter and Daniel Eichele scored in the first, Sam Aide scored less than a minute into the second, and Jeff Litton scored early in the third. Dickinson’s lone goal came in the third. Robbie Brown needed to make just nine saves to earn the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A 14-1 run to start the second half of their game against Lake Region Junior College was too much for the Bismarck Junior College men’s basketball team to overcome, and they took a tough loss to the powerful Royals squad 101-84. Jim Bowen dominated for Lake Region, popping in 37 points and grabbing 20 rebounds despite sitting out the final five minutes of the game. Dave Barton led the losing effort for the Mystics with 22 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

With Monday's win, Dallas is now 3-0 against Tampa Bay in the NFL playoffs, with wins in 1982 (38-0) and 1983 (30-17) as well.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.