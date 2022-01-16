Morning Kickoff: Jan. 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Jan. 17

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Solen, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Jan. 20

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Max, 7:15 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys wrestling: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls wrestling: Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Arizona at L.A. Rams

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Purdue at Illinois

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Notre Dame at Howard

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

7 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Nevada

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — U-Conn at Oregon

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

BTN — UCLA and Iowa at Minnesota

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana

NBA

2:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Memphis

5 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Atlanta

NFL PLAYOFFS

7:15 p.m.

ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 — Arizona at St. Louis

TENNIS

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, First round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Ian McDonald poured in 36 points, including five 3-pointers, in Garrison’s 72-61 victory over Underwood. Mykie Rud added 17 points in the win. Underwood got a 24-point outing from Matt Landenberger in the loss.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mark Bittner and Jordan Morman each booked 14 points in Glen Ullin’s 46-44 overtime win over Richardton-Taylor. In the win, Andrew Schmautz added 10 points. Josh Messer scored a game-high 15 points for Richardton-Taylor.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Randy Kleinjan scored 16 points and Dave Thomas added 10 in Mott’s 56-52 win over Dickinson Trinity. Mike Privratsky’s 18 points topped all scorers in the game for the Titans. Larry Radant totaled 11.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-22 Jan. 15, 2019.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.