Morning Kickoff: Jan. 16

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shiloh Christian struggled in the shooting department, but not enough to damage its unbeaten status in District 9 boys basketball. The Skyhawks shot 35.4 percent in a 53-49 victory over visiting Standing Rock. Aaron Hulstrand of the Skyhawks was the game's top scorer with 24 points. Eli Agard paced Standing rock with 13.