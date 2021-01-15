Morning Kickoff: Jan. 16

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 16
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Duluth, 5:30 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauders Open, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 4 p.m. (non-conference)
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century at Jamestown, 10 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Grafton at Shiloh, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Legacy, 11 a.m.; Turtle Mountain vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m. (All matches at St. Mary’s); Century vs. Dickinson, Noon; Century vs. Minot, 2 p.m. (All matches at Century); Mandan at Williston, 2 p.m.
NAHL: Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Jan. 17
College hockey: UND at Denver, 8:07 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – St. Cloud at at U-Mary
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Fairbanks at Bismarck
NFL PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – L.A. Rams at Green Bay
6:45 p.m.
KFYR – Baltimore at Buffalo
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Florida State
ESPN2 — Georgia at Mississippi
FOX — Ohio State at Illinois
FS1 — Marquette at St. John's
12:30 p.m.
CBS — San Diego State at Utah State
1 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Auburn
ESPN2 — Michigan at Minnesota
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas Tech
ESPN2 — Florida at Mississippi State
FS1 — Valparaiso at DePaul
5 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Clemson
ESPN2 — Northern Iowa at Loyola
7 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — Brigham Young at San Francisco
9 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at St. Mary's
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Michigan
FIGURE SKATING
3/8 p.m.
NBC/NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu
NFL PLAYOFFS
3:35 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Rams at Green Bay
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Buffalo
NHL
8 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at L.A. Kings
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton at Leeds
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shiloh Christian struggled in the shooting department, but not enough to damage its unbeaten status in District 9 boys basketball. The Skyhawks shot 35.4 percent in a 53-49 victory over visiting Standing Rock. Aaron Hulstrand of the Skyhawks was the game's top scorer with 24 points. Eli Agard paced Standing rock with 13.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Wylee Bearstail scored 24 points to lead Bismarck State College to an 85-80 Mon-Dak basketball victory over Williston State College. Patrick Aiden added 17 points for BSC and Chuck Archambault tallied 16. Derek Daniels led the way with 17 points for the Tetons.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Valley City State regained a share of the North Dakota College Athletic Conference basketball lead with a 63-56 victory over Dickinson State in Valley City. Cavin Andersen, who took a 28.4-point scoring average into the game, scored 19 points for the winning Vikings. Paul Bauer paced Dickinson with 16 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tom Brady has 30 playoff wins. Joe Montana ranks second with 16.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com