Morning Kickoff: Jan. 15

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Jan. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Duluth, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m. (non-conference)
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invite, 5 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Club.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Minot, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. (All matches at BHS).
NAHL: Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Jan. 16
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Duluth, 5:30 p.m.
College indoor track: Marauders Open, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 4 p.m. (non-conference)
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau, 3:15 p.m.; Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century at Jamestown, 10 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Grafton at Shiloh, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Grand Forks, 2 p.m.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Legacy, 11 a.m.; Turtle Mountain vs. St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m. (All matches at St. Mary’s); Century vs. Dickinson, Noon; Century vs. Minot, 2 p.m. (All matches at Century); Mandan at Williston, 2 p.m.
NAHL: Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – St. Cloud at at U-Mary
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Shiloh at Beulah
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Fairbanks at Bismarck
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duquesne at St. Bonaventure
8 p.m.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Rutgers
10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno State at Nevada
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
FIGURE SKATING
4/7 p.m.
NBCSN/NBC — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Second Round, Honolulu
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FSN – Memphis at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at L.A. Lakers
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Anthony Goods finished with a team-high 23 points, including the game-tying basket and game-winning free throws in Dakota Wizards' 97-95 D-League victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): DeRon Rutledge scored 22 points and Willie Murdaugh added 19 as the Dakota Wizards defeated the Magic City Snowbears 112-104. Mac Irvin scored 30 points for Magic City and sank three of the Snowbears' 11 3-pointers.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Sargent Central edged Ashley 27-23 in a high school wrestling dual. Pat Breker at 112 pounds, Collin Stangeland at 119 and Pat Smith at 126 tallied pins for the Cadets. Winning by fall for Ashley were Jerry Hoffman at 145, Steve Belzer at 155 and Terry Schlepp at 167.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tracy McGrady led the NBA in scoring for the Orlando Magic in the 2004-05 season then was traded to Houston the following year.
