Morning Kickoff: Jan. 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Jan. 15

College hockey: Cincinnati at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2/4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16

College hockey: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

High school boys basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Legacy-Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Dickinson at Century-St., Mary’s, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.

RADIO TODAY

NFL PLAYOFFS

11:30 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Miami at Buffalo

3 p.m.

KFYR – N.Y. Giants at Minnesota

7 p.m.

KXMR (7110 AM) – Baltimore at Cincinnati

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Marquette at Xavier

FS1 — St. John's at UConn

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

GOLF

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Final Round, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

NFL PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card: Miami at Buffalo

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card: Baltimore at Cincinnati

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Australian Open, First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Australian Open, First Round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Shaunne Knife and Ali Collins had 14 points each for the Marauders in their 74-62 win over Winona State. Shanara Clark added 12 in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Sara Meyer had a goal and an assist for the Bismarck Blizzard in their 3-1 win over Minot. Mandy Gefroh and Jade Schirado also. Whitney Harchenko had 31 saves for the Blizzard. (1/14)

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Beulah had 18 points and Delton Schnaidt 15 for Beulah in its 66-56 win over Center. Blake Wilkens topped Center with 16 points.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Miami (2021), Cincinnati (1970) and Buffalo (1962).

