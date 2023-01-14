Morning Kickoff: Jan. 15

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Jan. 15
College hockey: Cincinnati at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2/4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
College hockey: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College men’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 8:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Dawson, 6:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
High school girls basketball: Shiloh Christian at Central McLean, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh Christian, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Legacy-Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Capital Ice Complex; Dickinson at Century-St., Mary’s, 5 p.m., Capital Ice Complex.
RADIO TODAY
NFL PLAYOFFS
11:30 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Miami at Buffalo
3 p.m.
KFYR – N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
7 p.m.
KXMR (7110 AM) – Baltimore at Cincinnati
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
FOX — Marquette at Xavier
FS1 — St. John's at UConn
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
GOLF
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Final Round, Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.
NFL PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
CBS — AFC Wild Card: Miami at Buffalo
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card: N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
7:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card: Baltimore at Cincinnati
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
6 p.m.
ESPN — Australian Open, First Round
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Australian Open, First Round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Shaunne Knife and Ali Collins had 14 points each for the Marauders in their 74-62 win over Winona State. Shanara Clark added 12 in the win.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Sara Meyer had a goal and an assist for the Bismarck Blizzard in their 3-1 win over Minot. Mandy Gefroh and Jade Schirado also. Whitney Harchenko had 31 saves for the Blizzard. (1/14)
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Beulah had 18 points and Delton Schnaidt 15 for Beulah in its 66-56 win over Center. Blake Wilkens topped Center with 16 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Miami (2021), Cincinnati (1970) and Buffalo (1962).
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)