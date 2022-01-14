Morning Kickoff: Jan. 15

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 15

College indoor track: Mike Thorson Open, U-Mary Fieldhouse, 11 a.m.

College basketball: Augustana at U-Mary, 3:30/5:30 p.m., MAC.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Invitational.

High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 4 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby, 3:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school boys swimming: Manley Invitational, 10:30 a.m., West Fargo.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grafton.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 16

College basketball: United Tribes at Lake Region State, 1/3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:15/5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Augustana at U-Mary

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck

NFL PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Las Vegas at Cincinnati

6:45 p.m.

KFYR – New England at Buffalo

TV TODAY

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Light heavyweights: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

12 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

1 p.m.

ABC — N.C. State at Duke

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBS — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

4 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu

NFL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Las Vegas at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

CBS — New England at Buffalo

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Former Bismarck swimmer Emilie Geissinger was named NESCAC women’s performer of the week after three event wins and multiple runner-up finishes for Bates College.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Buffalo Bills defensive end and Oakes native Phil Hansen, one of the final ties to the team’s run to four straight Super Bowls, announced his retirement at age 33. Before joining the Bills, Hansen was a star for NDSU.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s wrestling squad edged out a victory over Minot Ryan, as the Demons counted 108 points to 105 for the Lions. Jerry Halmrast’s squad got wins from Wayne Goehring at 112 pounds, Terry Bunk at 145, and Kreig Zitzman at 167, plus five second-place showings and two third-place titles.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jan. 6, 1991 against the Houston Oilers.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

