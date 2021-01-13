Morning Kickoff: Jan. 14

FSN — Minnesota at L.A. Kings

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Killdeer pulled out a 55-54 overtime road victory over Beulah. The game was knotted at 39 after three quarters and 46 at the end of regulation. Megan Klein and Emily Doe comprised much of the Killdeer attack with 28 and 19 points, respectively. Alison Schaper and Emmie Miller tallied 22 and 14, respectively, for Beulah.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Slow-starting Bismarck State College battled back but fell just short against visiting Dawson Community College, 65-56. BSC tied the game at 50 with 4:02 to play, but managed just six counters the rest of the way. Dawson's Kate Johnson was the game's top scorer with 17 points. She grabbed 10 rebounds. Shannon Gunville scored 16 points for the Mystics. Kelli Henke scored nine points and yanked down 15 rebounds.