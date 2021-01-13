Morning Kickoff: Jan. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Jan. 14
College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Grant County at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Watford City 4:30 p.m.; Watford vs. Century, 5:30; St. Mary’s vs. Century, 6:30 (All matches at St. Mary’s); Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.; UND at Denver, 8 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Duluth, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m. (non-conference)
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invite, 5 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Club.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Minot, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 6 p..; Minot vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. (All matches at BHS).
NAHL: Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Legacy
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Grant County at Shiloh
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Century at Hazen-Beulah
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga
FS1 — Washington State at UCLA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida
FS1 — Purdue at Indiana
8 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon
ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Memphis
FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary's
FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Purdue
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin
FIGURE SKATING
5/9 p.m.
NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sony Open, First Round, Honolulu
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Miami at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Denver
NHL
9 p.m.
FSN — Minnesota at L.A. Kings
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Killdeer pulled out a 55-54 overtime road victory over Beulah. The game was knotted at 39 after three quarters and 46 at the end of regulation. Megan Klein and Emily Doe comprised much of the Killdeer attack with 28 and 19 points, respectively. Alison Schaper and Emmie Miller tallied 22 and 14, respectively, for Beulah.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Slow-starting Bismarck State College battled back but fell just short against visiting Dawson Community College, 65-56. BSC tied the game at 50 with 4:02 to play, but managed just six counters the rest of the way. Dawson's Kate Johnson was the game's top scorer with 17 points. She grabbed 10 rebounds. Shannon Gunville scored 16 points for the Mystics. Kelli Henke scored nine points and yanked down 15 rebounds.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson Trinity used tough second-half zone defense to win an intra-city basketball battle with Dickinson High School, 66-45. The winning Titans held Dickinson to four points in the third period while opening a 40-26 lead. Mike Privratsky led Trinity with 23 points. Dave Culver paced the losing Midgets with 15 tallies.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Marian Gaborik with 219 goals. Zach Parise ranks third with 192.
