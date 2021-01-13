 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Jan. 14

Morning Kickoff: Jan. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Jan. 14

College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.

High school boys hockey: Century at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Grant County at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.

High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Watford City 4:30 p.m.; Watford vs. Century, 5:30; St. Mary’s vs. Century, 6:30 (All matches at St. Mary’s); Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.; UND at Denver, 8 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Duluth, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m. (non-conference)

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Mandan at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Watford City at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Mandan at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invite, 5 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Club.

High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Minot, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 6 p..; Minot vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. (All matches at BHS).

NAHL: Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Century at Legacy

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Grant County at Shiloh

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Century at Hazen-Beulah

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga

FS1 — Washington State at UCLA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

FS1 — Purdue at Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona State at Oregon

ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Memphis

FS1 — Michigan State at Iowa

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — BYU at St. Mary's

FS1 — Arizona at Oregon State

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Wisconsin

 

FIGURE SKATING

5/9 p.m.

NBCSN — USFS: U.S. Championships, Las Vegas

 

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sony Open, First Round, Honolulu

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Denver

NHL

9 p.m.

FSN — Minnesota at L.A. Kings

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Killdeer pulled out a 55-54 overtime road victory over Beulah. The game was knotted at 39 after three quarters and 46 at the end of regulation. Megan Klein and Emily Doe comprised much of the Killdeer attack with 28 and 19 points, respectively. Alison Schaper and Emmie Miller tallied 22 and 14, respectively, for Beulah.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Slow-starting Bismarck State College battled back but fell just short against visiting Dawson Community College, 65-56. BSC tied the game at 50 with 4:02 to play, but managed just six counters the rest of the way. Dawson's Kate Johnson was the game's top scorer with 17 points. She grabbed 10 rebounds. Shannon Gunville scored 16 points for the Mystics. Kelli Henke scored nine points and yanked down 15 rebounds.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson Trinity used tough second-half zone defense to win an intra-city basketball battle with Dickinson High School, 66-45. The winning Titans held Dickinson to four points in the third period while opening a 40-26 lead. Mike Privratsky led Trinity with 23 points. Dave Culver paced the losing Midgets with 15 tallies. 

TRIVIA ANSWER

Marian Gaborik with 219 goals. Zach Parise ranks third with 192.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News