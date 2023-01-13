Morning Kickoff: Jan. 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Jan. 14
College hockey: Western Michigan at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Cincinnati at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College indoor track: U-Mary Mike Thorson Open, 9 a.m.
College basketball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead Open.
High school basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2/3:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, Noon/3:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Fargo Manley Invitational, 10:30 a.m.; Fargo Davies Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
People are also reading…
High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Dickinson, Noon; Mandan at St, Mary’s, 11 a.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby; Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls wrestling: Minot tournament, 9 a.m.
NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Jan. 15
College hockey: Cincinnati at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2/4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Wayne State
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KMBR (1130 AM) – Western Michigan at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – North Iowa at Bismarck
NFL PLAYOFFS
3 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Seattle at San Francisco
7 p.m.
KFYR – L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville
TV TODAY
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Heavyweights: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
12 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
1 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama
ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at Oregon
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College
FOX — Colorado at UCLA
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
MidCo – Western Michigan at UND
GOLF
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu
NBA
12 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
7 p.m.
BSN Extra – Cleveland at Minnesota
NFL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Wild Card: Seattle at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — Arizona at Minnesota
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Heavyweight Brad Jenner posted the lone pin in the dual as Bismarck beat Mandan 28-17.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brittany Ehlis of Mandan placed fourth in the all around with a total of 35.1 at the KC Invite in Jamestown. Brittany Beehler (33.125) of the Braves was ninth.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Keisha Engelhardt netted 21 points for Bismarck in its 70-59 win over Turtle Mountain. Naomi Rust’s 13 points paced the Demons.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wilt Chamberlain with 78.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)