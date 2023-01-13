 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Jan. 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Jan. 14

College hockey: Western Michigan at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Cincinnati at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College indoor track: U-Mary Mike Thorson Open, 9 a.m.

College basketball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead Open.

High school basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2/3:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, Noon/3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Fargo Manley Invitational, 10:30 a.m.; Fargo Davies Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Dickinson, Noon; Mandan at St, Mary’s, 11 a.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby; Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls wrestling: Minot tournament, 9 a.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 15

College hockey: Cincinnati at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College basketball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2/4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Wayne State

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KMBR (1130 AM) – Western Michigan at UND

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – North Iowa at Bismarck

NFL PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Seattle at San Francisco

7 p.m.

KFYR – L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville

TV TODAY

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — Heavyweights: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw, Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

12 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

4 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

FOX — Colorado at UCLA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

MidCo – Western Michigan at UND

GOLF

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Third Round, Honolulu

NBA

12 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

7 p.m.

BSN Extra – Cleveland at Minnesota

NFL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card: Seattle at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card: L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Arizona at Minnesota

 

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Heavyweight Brad Jenner posted the lone pin in the dual as Bismarck beat Mandan 28-17.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brittany Ehlis of Mandan placed fourth in the all around with a total of 35.1 at the KC Invite in Jamestown. Brittany Beehler (33.125) of the Braves was ninth.  

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Keisha Engelhardt netted 21 points for Bismarck in its 70-59 win over Turtle Mountain. Naomi Rust’s 13 points paced the Demons.    

TRIVIA ANSWER

Wilt Chamberlain with 78.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

