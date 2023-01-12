Morning Kickoff: Jan. 13

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Jan. 13

College basketball: U-Mary at Augustana, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

College hockey: Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead Dragon Open.

College wrestling: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Shiloh Christian at Beulah, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 8 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:45 p.m.;

High school boys wrestling: Williston at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan triangular, 7 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Century at Fargo Davies Duals.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

High school girls hockey: Century-St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls wrestling: Bismarck and Watford City at Mandan triangular, 5 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 6:15 p.m.

High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invitational, 5 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Academy.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Jan. 14

College basketball: U-Mary at Wayne State, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

College hockey: Western Michigan at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; Cincinnati at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College indoor track: U-Mary Open, 9 a.m.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead Dragon Open.

High school boys basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 3:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys swimming: Fargo Manley Invitational, 10:30 a.m.; Fargo Davies Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school boys wrestling: Legacy at Dickinson, Noon; Mandan at St, Mary’s, 11 a.m.

High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Bottineau-Rugby; Century at Williston, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Bismarck, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, Noon.

High school girls hockey: Williston at Legacy-Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

High school girls wrestling: Minot tournament, 9 a.m.

NAHL: North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – U-Mary at Augustana

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KMBR (1130 AM) – Western Michigan at UND

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – North Iowa at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Purdue

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

10 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

MidCo — Western Michigan at UND

COLLEGE WRESTLING

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sony Open, Second Round, Honolulu

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

7 p.m.

BSN – Phoenix at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at L.A. Clippers

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds at Aston Villa

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck’s Brittany Brownotter was named the state Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year. The junior won the state meet and helped the Demons to the team title.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Courtney Landers scored 17 points in Bismarck’s 62-47 win over a Beulah, a game which featured 42 fouls. The Demons were whistled for 24 infractions. The Miners were topped by Caroline Becker’s 15 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Jim Bowen poured in 37 points for Lake Region College in a 101-84 win over Bismarck Junior College. The Mystics were led by 22 points from Dave Barton.

TRIVIA ANSWER

28-10-1.

